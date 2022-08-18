Rohit Sharma is a bit of a laid-back and composed captain, remarks Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has shared his opinion on Rohit Sharma’s captaincy saying he is a bit laid-back leader but is also composed at times. Ganguly further stated that he should be given a longer rope before comparing him to the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli while leading the team.

Rohit Sharma was appointed as a full-time captain earlier this year after Virat Kohli stepped down from the role. He has maintained an impressive record in white-ball cricket while captaining the national side. However, the Indian team was led by seven different captains as Rohit was unavailable due to workload management in the lead-up to T20 World Cup.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

Sharing his views on Rohit’s captaincy, Sourav Ganguly said that Rohit Sharma is a bit of a laid-back leader. He also added that Rohit should be given a longer rope before comparing him with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in the role of leader.

"Rohit Sharma is obviously a bit laid back who takes things in a very calm and cautious way and not someone who's into your face all the time," Ganguly said on the sidelines of an event in Kolkata.

“We give responsibility to someone, then we want him to do the things the way we want it, and I think that's not correct. When you back someone let him captain, give him a bit of time to give results, and then see what happens."

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the Asia Cup and the team will start their campaign on August 28 against Pakistan. He will also lead the national team for the first time in World Cup and so he will like to lead them to the title.