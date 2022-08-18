Had made my mark in ODIs, all talk about format’s future is nonsense, proclaims Rohit Sharma

“Mera naam hi one-day cricket se bana hai, sab bekar ki baatein hai, (I made my mark in ODIs, the talk is nonsense). People were earlier talking about Test cricket. For me, cricket is important -- whatever be the format. I would never say that ODI is getting finished or T20 is getting finished or Tests are nearing an end. I wish there is another format as well, because for me, playing the game is most important. Since childhood, we dreamt of playing the game for India and whenever we play ODIs, stadiums are full, the excitement remains high. It’s an individual choice as to which format to play or not, but for me, all three formats are important,” Rohit stated speaking at an event organized by leading sportswear.