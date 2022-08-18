Everyone thought Rohit Sharma was the next big deal after Sachin Tendulkar, recalls Dinesh Karthik

Today at 4:34 PM
Dinesh Karthik has remarked on Rohit Sharma's rollercoaster run in Tests, remembering how he was pipped to be the perfect replacement for Sachin Tendulkar after his retirement from the game's longest format. He stated that things not turning out as they seemed is simply a part and parcel of sports.
“I don’t think there have been many who’ve had a start as successful as Rohit in Test cricket from an Indian point of view. In his first two matches, he got hundreds… and then everybody thought this is it – he is the big deal and the fact that Sachin is retiring from Test cricket, he is the one who is going to answer all those questions for us,” Dinesh Karthik recalled as quoted by The Indian Express.
Alas, it was not to be, as the Mumbaikar only managed three half-centuries in his next 15 innings. He had to wait till 2017 for his next ton against the red-ball and was constantly in and out of the Test team even as he established himself as one of the best ever in limited-overs cricket.
“But life and sport as it turns out is never exactly what you think it is and there were a lot of curve balls thrown at Rohit over the period of time,” Karthik added.
Nevertheless, Rohit has finally broken all shackles since being given the chance to open in 2021 and is now the skipper of the Indian team in all three formats. He already has 45 Test appearances to his name and does not seem like stopping any time soon.
