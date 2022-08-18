County Championship 2022 | Warwickshire rope in Mohammed Siraj for the remaining season

Warwickshire County Cricket Club has signed Mohammed Siraj for the final three matches of the ongoing County Championship campaign. Siraj becomes the sixth Indian to be signed by a county team this season, after Cheteshwar Pujara, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Umesh Yadav, and Navdeep Saini.

Mohammed Siraj will play for Warwickshire over the remainder of the 2022 County Championship season, the Engish County side confirmed in a statement on Thursday. The Indian fast bowler, with the recent development, is set to become the sixth player from his country to be signed by a county team this season, after Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), Washington Sundar (Lancashire), Krunal Pandya (Warwickshire for Royal London Cup), Umesh Yadav (Middlesex), and Navdeep Saini (Kent).

Siraj, 28, will arrive at Edgbaston ahead of Warwickshire's home fixture against Somerset on September 12. He is currently part of India's squad that is in Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series, which began on August 18 in Harare.

"I can't wait to join up with the Bears squad. I have always enjoyed playing in England with India and I'm excited to experience County Cricket," Siraj said in a statement released by Warwickshire.

"Edgbaston is [a] world-class stadium and the atmosphere it created this year for the Test was special. I'm really looking forward to making it my home in September and hopefully helping the Bears end the season well. I would like to extend my gratitude to both Warwickshire County Cricket Club and BCCI for this opportunity."

With just one win from their 11 games thus far, Warwickshire are currently third from the bottom on the Division One points table. After their match against Somerset, they will go up against Gloucestershire and Hampshire with the aim to avoid relegation to Division Two. Siraj, meanwhile, will be available for all three matches.

"Siraj is a fantastic addition to the squad and we can't wait to welcome him to Warwickshire. He is one of the best fast bowlers in the world right now and his knowledge and experience will help bring an added dimension to our line-up," Paul Farbrace, Warwickshire's director of cricket said in a statement.

"It's been clear that we needed to strengthen our bowling attack for the crucial run-in period and I'm excited to see what Siraj can do in these three games."