ZIM vs IND | Zimbabwe players will get exposure once they start winning, states Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has stated that Zimbabwe players will start getting recognized and receiving exposure once they start winning against the top sides ahead of the three-match ODI series. Dhawan also added that the team will plan for opposition players and they have a positive mindset for the series.

India will be squaring off against Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series starting from Thursday. KL Rahul has returned to the squad and will lead the side. Initially, Shikhar Dhawan was appointed to be captain but now he is named as deputy of the captain. Also, Washington Sundar suffered an injury in a Royal London ODI Cup match and Shahbaz Ahmed has been named as his replacement. The series will also work as a preparation for the Indian team for Asia Cup.

Ahead of the series, Dhawan has stated that the team has come up with a plan for every opposition player.

"I guess, when Zimbabwe players start winning, their players will get noticed and the players will get exposure as well. We will plan for every player. I want to do well and score runs for the team. I will keep a positive mindset, it is a good opportunity for me," Dhawan stated in a press conference ahead of the series.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

"It is very good news that KL Rahul is back and will be leading the side. He is one of the main players of the team, Asia Cup is coming, so it is good for him and I hope he will gain a lot from this tour. It is sad that Washington Sundar has been ruled out of this tour. It is part and parcel, injuries happen, hope he recovers soon.”

There has been a continuous debate going on regarding the existence of ODIs with Ben Stokes’ decision to retire from the format recently. Many have predicted that many players will follow the same path and the format is in danger of losing its significance. Dhawan expressed a different view on one-dayers saying he enjoy playing the format.

"It is a beautiful format. It is a balanced format where you should know when to attack, and when to defend. It is not a rushed format, it is about understanding when to attack, and when to defend, for both batters and bowlers. I really enjoy playing this format,” he narrated.