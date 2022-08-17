ZIM vs IND | Shubhman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan can open the innings in Zimbabwe, states Mohammad Kaif

Today at 8:53 AM
Mohammad Kaif is of the opinion that Shubhman Gill should open the innings along with Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul should bat at No. 3. Kaif further added that Rahul needs match practice as he is returning from injury so it will be completely his call to decide his own batting position.
India are all set to tour Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series starting on August 18. KL Rahul has returned to the squad and will lead the side. Shikhar Dhawan will be his deputy for the series. With the return of Rahul, there will be a lot of competition for the opening spot in the team. Indian team have KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan for opening positions. They have Shuhman Gill who opened the innings along with Dhawan in the West Indies series. Also, the team includes Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Many experts think that Rahul will open the innings with Dhawan but Mohammad Kaif has a different view on it. He is of the opinion that Shubhman Gill should partner Dhawan at the top for the Zimbabwe series.
"KL Rahul has played at No. 5 for India in ODIs before. But if he wants match practice, he can open, but he has played at No. 5 before. Gill is in good form, he made a good partnership with Shikhar Dhawan in the West Indies", Kaif said to Hindusthan Times during a media interaction.
"Both Gill and Dhawan are in good form. So they can open and Rahul can come down at No. 3. Rahul needs match practice and he was injured, so it all depends on him and he is the captain. It's his wish where he wants to bat as he is the captain. But according to me, Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan performed well against the West Indies and you would want to see them as openers. KL Rahul can bat at no. 3 also in Zimbabwe", he further added.
Gill was impressive against West recently scoring 205 runs from three matches at 102.50 including two half-centuries. His performance has made him a contender for the opening slot but KL Rahul is likely to open the innings in lead up to T20 World Cup as other first-choice batters will return to the squad.
