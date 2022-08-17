Want to win another World Cup for West Indies, remarks Andre Russell

Today at 10:27 AM
Andre Russell has remarked he, at 34, still wants to win ‘another World Cup - or two more - for West Indies’ and he still has ambitions to play international cricket. Russell, who has not played for West Indies since the T20 World Cup in last November, is currently in England playing in the Hundred.
Andre Russell still has high hopes to inspire West Indies to win a World Cup again in the future. The powerful all-rounder, who has not played for his country since the last T20 World Cup in the UAE, has hinted that he is open to returning to international cricket ahead of the next edition of the mega event, set to be played in Australia later this year.
Last week, Russell responded to West Indies' head coach Phil Simmons' suggestions that he should not be 'begging' players to make themselves available for international cricket, writing "I know this was coming but am gonna stay quiet!!!" with four 'angry' emojis in an Instagram post, which he deleted later. He is currently representing Manchester Originals in the Hundred, and in a conversation with Sky Sports, he proclaimed he would definitely love to represent West Indies again and take them to win the World Cup. Notably, West Indies are still the only country that have two T20 World Cups.
"I'm going to be quiet," Russell said when asked if he has anything to say about Simmons' comments. "Because at the end of the day, we had a discussion, and the discussion was very clear. So now, making me look bad, throwing me under the bus… I was expecting it. I'm going to stay quiet, Daren, to be honest."
"I always want to play and give back. But at the end of the day, if we are not agreeing on certain terms, you terms is my terms [sic], and they have to respect my terms as well. At the end of the day, it is what it is. We have families and we have to make sure that we give our best opportunity while we have one career. It's not like I can start over again. I'm 34 and I want to win another World Cup - or two more - for West Indies because at the end of the day, I'm here now, and I'm just taking it day by day."
Russell will leave England next week to play in the CPL for Trinbago Knight Riders.
