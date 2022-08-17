Two sets of five-match Border-Gavaskar Test series confirmed in the next FTP

There will be two sets of five-match Border-Gavaskar Test series in each of the upcoming cycles of the World Test Championship, the ICC confirmed while announcing the next Future Tours Program (FTP) cycle. It will be the first time in 30 years that the two sides will have five-match Test series.

Compared to last time, the 12 Full Member cricket nations of the ICC will play more international matches across each of the three formats in the next Future Tours Program (FTP) cycle. They will play a total of 777 international games – 173 Tests, 281 ODIs and 323 T20Is – in the 2023-2027 FTP cycle, 83 more than the current one (694).

“I’d like to thank our Members for the effort that has gone into creating this FTP for the next four years. We are incredibly lucky to have three vibrant formats of the game, with an outstanding programme of ICC global events and strong bilateral and domestic cricket and this FTP is designed to allow all cricket to flourish," ICC GM of Cricket Wasim Khan said in a statement.

The major highlight from the latest announcement made by ICC is two sets of five-match Border-Gavaskar Test series -- a traditional contest between Australia and India -- in each of the upcoming cycles of the World Test Championship (WTC). Australia will welcome India for a five-match series in the 2023-25 cycle of the WTC while India will tour Australia in the 2025-27 cycle. Notably, it will be the first time in over 30 years that the two heavyweights will have a five-match Test series, the last time being 1992.

Recently, while speaking on ICC Review, Ricky Ponting lauded the governing body's decision to recreate the Border-Gavaskar series in a five-game affair. The former Australian skipper remarked it was a 'fantastic initiative' taken by the ICC, and this will now give more pleasure to the fans, as well as to the players.

"I think spectators from Australia and India and probably anyone that loved the game around the world would have liked to have seen more Test matches between Australia and India, so absolutely I think it's a fantastic initiative and more importantly, I think all the players will really enjoy that as well," Ponting said on The ICC Review.

