Trent Boult's release from central control was inevitable, opines Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting has stated that Trent Boult's choice to play franchise T20 cricket instead of being contracted with New Zealand was inevitable given the packed schedule. He further pointed out the financial incentives of playing T20s for franchises and Boult's need to save for retirement.

Trent Boult became the latest victim of an unforgiving international cricketing calendar after he was recently released from his central contract with New Zealand Cricket upon the bowler's request. The announcement came only a few days ahead of the Future Tours Program announcement, which has seen even more matches being scheduled than the previous cycle.

England had to endure the loss of Ben Stokes for the same reason this year, thus perhaps kickstarting a trend to shift focus. Australian legend Ricky Ponting has stated the news came as no surprise to him as he understands how taxing such a large number of matches can be.

"I think it's inevitable now with the amount of T20 domestic tournaments that are popping up all around the world now," he said on the ICC Review.

“It's just getting harder and harder for these guys to maintain the full schedule of international cricket."

Boult has represented the Black Caps in 217 games so far, scalping 549 wickets and etching his name amongst the all-time greats. However, the 33-year-old is in his peak at the moment and will soon be entering the twilight of his career. Ponting feels this is the right time for Boult to take advantage of the lucrative deals franchise cricket has to offer.

“For someone like Trent Boult, and no disrespect to New Zealand at all, but I'm sure their national contracts are probably only reflective of maybe what he would make in one of these T20 domestic tournaments,” he said.

"He's coming towards the end of his career and he's got to think about his family and the financial side of the game now, probably more than ever."

“He's right on top of his game as well in all formats, so wherever he goes and chooses to play, if it's T20 stuff that he's talking about, then he'll be in very high demand. There's no doubt about it.”

The left-arm fast will still be representing New Zealand in the international arena, albeit at a much lesser frequency than before.