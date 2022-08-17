Sachin Tendulkar remained focused despite Shahid Afridi abusing him, Virender Sehwag recalls 2003 World Cup encounter

“We knew it was an important game. But Tendulkar was so experienced, he had played so many games against Pakistan.. he knew that he needed to be prepared for it. If I have to consider his World Cup knocks, it was his best. I also came to run for him during the game because he was having cramps, and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi was abusing him a lot, kept saying something or the other. But he remained focused. He knew it was important for him to stay at the crease. He usually doesn't take a runner, but still he knew that if I come, I will run like he does. There won't be any misunderstanding," he was quoted saying by Hindsutan Times.