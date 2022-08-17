Rishabh Pant has set a benchmark for himself since his international debut, feels Anjum Chopra

Today at 9:30 AM
Anjum Chopra believes Rishabh Pant, ever since making his debut in international cricket, has set a benchmark for himself for doing wonders consistently at the highest level. At the same time, Anjum also feels that it will bring heavy criticism to Pant's life whenever he fails in Indian colours.
Rishabh Pant has often been termed as India's next big thing. Pant, 24, has already created plenty of historic feats at such a young age, including hitting Test hundreds in England, Australia, and South Africa. The swashbuckling wicket-keeper is also considered India's future captain across formats.
Pant's frequent success at international cricket against England in February 2017, has helped him to get the captaincy role of the Men in Blue in the recent T20I series against South Africa at home. There, he was heavily criticized for making a little impact with the bat, but later came up with a magnificent show at Edgbaston against England, scoring 150+ and 50+ in the same game. Then, he carried his good form in the limited-overs series in the UK and has now been lauded by many.
Speaking on her YouTube channel, former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra came up with her opinion on Pant. Anjum remarked Pant has set e benchmark ever since he walked into international cricket, and the criticism around him is just a result of that.
“As a cricketer, we are aware that we are not going to be praised every time. Neither are we going to be criticized every day? Speaking of Rishabh Pant, he has set a benchmark for himself since his debut in international cricket,” Anjum said in a Question and Answer (Q&A) session on her YouTube channel.
“Since he is constantly performing well and coming up with match-winning performances, the benchmark is going higher. So when he doesn’t live up to that benchmark, people feel that he hasn’t done anything. The expectations from him are very high, that’s why he faces such criticism on days when he doesn’t perform."
So far, Pant has played 31 Tests, 27 ODIs, and 54 T20Is for India. He will be in action in India's upcoming Asia Cup campaign, starting on August 27.
