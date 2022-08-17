Rishabh Pant has set a benchmark for himself since his international debut, feels Anjum Chopra

Pant's frequent success at international cricket against England in February 2017, has helped him to get the captaincy role of the Men in Blue in the recent T20I series against South Africa at home. There, he was heavily criticized for making a little impact with the bat, but later came up with a magnificent show at Edgbaston against England, scoring 150+ and 50+ in the same game. Then, he carried his good form in the limited-overs series in the UK and has now been lauded by many.