No player should be allowed to do such things, Shoaib Akhtar hits out at Marcus Stoinis over ‘shameful gesture’

Former Pakistan Pacer Shoaib Akhtar has blasted Marcus Stoinis for his recent controversial gesture about Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action saying it was shameful. Akhtar further added that no batter should be allowed to do such actions as Stoinis accused Hasnain of chucking in The Hundred.

The Hundred is going on currently and a lot of interesting instances occur on the field in the tournament. Marcus Stoinis has found himself in a controversial moment recently after his dismissal in a fixture. Stonis was seen accusing Mohammad Hasnain of chucking with his actions while walking back to the pavilion.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media and received a lot of buzzes. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has come down hard on Stoinis for his gesture accusing Hasnain of chucking saying no player should be allowed to do such things.

“Shameful gesture by @MStoinis regarding bowling action of @MHasnainPak during #TheHundred2022. How dare you do such things?? Of course, @ICC stays quiet about them. No player should be allowed to do such things if someone's been cleared already,” Akhtar wrote in the tweet.

Shameful gesture by @MStoinis regarding bowling action of @MHasnainPak during #TheHundred2022 . How dare you do such things?? Ofcourse @ICC stays quiet about them.

No player should be allowed to do such things if someone's been cleared already. pic.twitter.com/5idGdBqcUf — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 16, 2022

A few months ago, Hasnain was found guilty of an illegal bowling action in Big Bash League (BBL). He has since improved his action not breaching the 15-degree limit for bending the elbow.