Found Anil Kumble crying in the dressing room on his debut, reveals Bishan Singh Bedi

However, that was apparently not always the case, as has been recently revealed by Kumble's former teammate Bishan Singh Bedi. Kumble made his Test debut for India against England in 1990 under the captaincy of Mohammad Azharuddin. Also part of the team was a legendary all-rounder and World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev who was entering the twilight of his career but remained highly effective. Then, Kapil Dev held the record for most Test wickets across the globe. In fact, it was this very match where he was on the cusp of breaking the record, leading to which an incident occurred between the two legends.