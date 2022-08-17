Can't allow Indians to attach themselves to any foreign league in any manner, remarks BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla

Today at 11:34 AM
BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has remarked that the board does not have any policy that allows Indian players to participate in foreign cricket leagues. Shukla's comments came after rumours about MS Dhoni mentoring Johannesburg Super Kings, a side owned by CSK for the inaugural CSA T20 League.
As the franchise leagues take the world by storm, many have suggested that Indians should participate there to get used to different conditions with the aim to get success at the ICC mega-events. However, the BCCI vice-president does not think the same, and his recent interview with ANI certainly tells the story.
Shukla, when asked if the Indians will be allowed to play franchise T20 leagues in the future, clearly stated there is no chance of happening that in the future and the players are well aware of the fact. Further, he added that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is already the grandest T20 league of all and there is no need for them to play elsewhere.
“We (BCCI) do not provide our players to any other cricket league abroad. We have a straight policy regarding this. Our Indian Premier League is itself a huge league and we cannot allow any of our players to attach themselves to any foreign league in any manner," Shukla was quoted as saying by ANI.
Recently, as reported by Indian Express, a BCCI official confirmed that the board will not allow its players to take part in any foreign cricket leagues after rumours hit around MS Dhoni to serve as a mentor of Johannesburg Super Kings. The South African franchise is owned by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the inagural edition of the CSA T20 League.
