ZIM vs IND | Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar in Indian team

India will be up against Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series starting on August 18 but they had suffered a blow before the start of the series. Washington Sundar, who was eyeing his return to the national team after a long period injured his shoulder in a match of the Royal London ODI Cup. With his unavailability, it was important for BCCI to find his replacement. In a recent development, BCCI has come out with a solution replacing Sundar with Shahbaz Ahmed.