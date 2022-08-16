sport iconCricket

    ZIM vs IND | Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar in Indian team

    Shahbaz Ahmed was impressive in IPL 2022

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:46 PM

    In a recent development, BCCI on Tuesday announced that Shahbaz Ahmed will replace Washington Sundar for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. Sundar sustained a shoulder injury during a game of the Royal London ODI Cup and was ruled out from the Zimbabwe series as a result.

    India will be up against Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series starting on August 18 but they had suffered a blow before the start of the series. Washington Sundar, who was eyeing his return to the national team after a long period injured his shoulder in a match of the Royal London ODI Cup. With his unavailability, it was important for BCCI to find his replacement. In a recent development, BCCI has come out with a solution replacing Sundar with Shahbaz Ahmed. 

    Shahbaz has been rewarded for his impressive show in the IPL 2022. While playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, he smashed 219 runs and scalped four wickets in 16 games. He has a batting average of 41.64 from 18 first-class matches. 

    KL Rahul will lead the team while VVS Laxman will be the head coach for the tour as Rahul Dravid will be on break for a few days. 

