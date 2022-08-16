ZIM vs IND 2022 | Don't see any reason why we can't win, asserts Ryan Burl

"I don't see any reason why we can't win. We do have a home advantage. We've been playing quite well at home recently. People obviously talk about the likes of Streaky (Heath Streak) and the Flowers (Andy Flower and Grant Flower) and all those guys back then. Now we've got our own legends. We've got Raza, we've got (Craig) Ervine, we've got (Sean) Williams. We've got all these other legends. There's probably something wrong with me if I didn't think that we could win because every time you step on a field or court or whatever competition it is, you're looking to win. So, we're looking (at the series) very positively and hopefully, we can do something special," he said in an exclusive interview with Times of India.