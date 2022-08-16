Umran Malik’s ability to bowl at a good pace with control is impressive, proclaims Glenn McGrath

Glenn McGrath has backed Umran Malik and is of the opinion that the fact that he can bowl with control at an express pace makes his bowling impressive. McGrath further added that bowling at top pace cannot be taught but it comes naturally and he hates to see express pacers slow down their pace.

Indian team currently have one of the best pace attacks in the world, For T20Is they have Bhuvneshwar Kumar who is back in the form while Jasprit Bumrah is the most lethal Indian bowler. Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh are also contributing with a bowl but Umran Malik is one unique addition to the battery of pacers with his explosive pace.

Malik put on an impressive show in the IPL 2022 troubling batters with his pace. He picked 22 wickets from 14 matches and also garnered praise from many former cricketers and experts. Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach Dale Steyn also praised him saying he was blown away by his express pace.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

Former Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath has also backed Umran Malik saying his ability to bowl at express pace with control is impressive.

“I haven’t seen a huge amount of Umran Malik but the fact that he can bowl at a good pace is impressive,” McGrath said in an interview with cricket.com.

“Sheer pace is unique. You can’t teach someone to bowl 150-plus, they’ve got to be able to naturally do that. I hate seeing bowlers slow down to get control. I like to see bowlers working harder on control, putting the time and effort in the nets to get to know their game while still bowling at the top pace. Because someone who bowls in excess of 150 kph is very rare. I don’t like to see express pacers slow down to get control.”

With T20 World Cup to be played later this year, Umran Malik might also be in contention for a place in the touring team.