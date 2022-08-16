The Hundred 2022 | Internet reacts to ‘furious’ Marcus Stoinis accusing Mohammad Hasnain of chucking

Today at 10:03 AM
On Sunday night during Southern Brave’s fixture against Oval Invincibles, Marcus Stoinis questioned the legality of Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action after being dismissed. Hasnain was suspended from bowling after being called by umpires during the BBL last year but was cleared to return in June.
Marcus Stoinis batted brilliantly for Southern Brave on Sunday against Oval Invincibles during the ongoing Hundred competition until he was dismissed by Mohammad Hasnain short ball after scoring 37 off 27 balls. But then, Stoinis, while walking back to the dugout, mimicked a throwing motion which looked to be suggesting that he was taking a jibe at Hasnain’s bowling action. Not to forget, Hasnain was suspended from bowling after being called by umpires during the last Big Bash League (BBL) season.
However, in a recent development reported by ESPNCricinfo, Stoinis will not be formally sanctioned after appearing to question Hasnain's bowling action. The Australian was spoken to by match referee Dean Cosker that he will not be formally charged with an ECB's disciplinary code breach.
However, in social media, Stoinis has been heavily criticized for doing that gesture.
Here's how the internet reacted after Stoinis' action for Hasnain:
The incident!
This is the video of Mohammmad Husnain bowling to Marcus Stoinis and Stoinis signalling that Husnain is chucking.— Homunculus (@MrStrangedoc) August 15, 2022
This is disrespectful from him#Stoinis#Husnain#hundred pic.twitter.com/YXmxzF9tj8
Nightmare
They cannot play him. First Henricks then Maxwell and now Stoinis. Hasnain is nightmare for Australians😂#MohammadHasnain #MarcusStoinis pic.twitter.com/v4g2wh5f4b— 🇵🇰 Muhammad Noor 🇵🇰 (@Noor_Marriii) August 15, 2022
Not good!
Disappointing reaction from Marcus Stoinis after he was dismissed by Mohammad Hasnain. How about sticking to playing cricket and letting the officials do their job #TheHundred #Cricket pic.twitter.com/oYOSb12GTr— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) August 14, 2022
But he will not face any.
Marcus Stoinis could face disciplinary action after seemingly accusing Pakistan paceman Muhammad Hasnain of having an illegal bowling action during the Southern Brave’s seven-wicket loss to the Oval Invincibles: https://t.co/moxJB1UYaN#TheHundred @newscomauHQ pic.twitter.com/oqUgUIfsdN— Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) August 15, 2022
Disappointing
Here's Marcus Stoinis signalling that Mohammad Hasnain was chucking! Ridiculous. #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/8utAwbczYI— Farid Khan 🇵🇰🇹🇷 (@_FaridKhan) August 14, 2022
He was not happy at all
Marcus Stoinis subtly shares his view on Mohammad Hasnain's remodelled action🧐 https://t.co/BZ75UJFVzC— Matt Roller (@mroller98) August 14, 2022
Stoinis vs Hasnain
Update: Marcus Stoinis was spoken to by match referee Dean Cosker but will not be formally charged with a breach of the ECB's disciplinary code. He was seen questioning Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action after getting dismissed by the Pakistan pacer. #TheHundred— Farid Khan 🇵🇰🇹🇷 (@_FaridKhan) August 16, 2022
This isn't a logical question.
Why Only Pakistani Bowlers Accused For Chucking ? | Marcus Stoinis vs Muhammad Husnain | https://t.co/Imob4V7cl5 pic.twitter.com/1VzYQKTi7b— Shahzaib Ali 🇵🇰 (@DSBcricket) August 15, 2022
LOL
Practical version of"Grapes are Sour" 😂🔥— uzii^usman 🇵🇰 (@Insan_hunyawrr) August 15, 2022
Marcus Stoinis pic.twitter.com/FAwIzOO24I
Typical Aussie shit?
After getting out Marcus Stoinis accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking in #TheHundred— NAQI HUSSAIN (@Naqi_786) August 15, 2022
Disgraceful act 😡
Shame on Stoinus he simply cannot play him, that’s not his job, typical Aussies sh** he thinks he is still playing #BBL #Stoinis #Hasnain pic.twitter.com/fwoFv1MqFg
