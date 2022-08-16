The Hundred 2022 | Internet reacts to ‘furious’ Marcus Stoinis accusing Mohammad Hasnain of chucking

Marcus Stoinis batted brilliantly for Southern Brave on Sunday against Oval Invincibles during the ongoing Hundred competition until he was dismissed by Mohammad Hasnain short ball after scoring 37 off 27 balls. But then, Stoinis, while walking back to the dugout, mimicked a throwing motion which looked to be suggesting that he was taking a jibe at Hasnain’s bowling action. Not to forget, Hasnain was suspended from bowling after being called by umpires during the last Big Bash League (BBL) season.