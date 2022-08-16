sport iconCricket

    More Options

    The Hundred 2022 | Internet reacts to ‘furious’ Marcus Stoinis accusing Mohammad Hasnain of chucking

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Marcus Stoinis accusing Mohammad Hasnain of chucking during the ongoing Hundred.

    (Cricket Pakistan)

    The Hundred 2022 | Internet reacts to ‘furious’ Marcus Stoinis accusing Mohammad Hasnain of chucking

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:03 AM

    On Sunday night during Southern Brave’s fixture against Oval Invincibles, Marcus Stoinis questioned the legality of Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action after being dismissed. Hasnain was suspended from bowling after being called by umpires during the BBL last year but was cleared to return in June.

    Marcus Stoinis batted brilliantly for Southern Brave on Sunday against Oval Invincibles during the ongoing Hundred competition until he was dismissed by Mohammad Hasnain short ball after scoring 37 off 27 balls. But then, Stoinis, while walking back to the dugout, mimicked a throwing motion which looked to be suggesting that he was taking a jibe at Hasnain’s bowling action. Not to forget, Hasnain was suspended from bowling after being called by umpires during the last Big Bash League (BBL) season.

    Parimatch

    Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!

    Find Out

    However, in a recent development reported by ESPNCricinfo, Stoinis will not be formally sanctioned after appearing to question Hasnain's bowling action. The Australian was spoken to by match referee Dean Cosker that he will not be formally charged with an ECB's disciplinary code breach.

    However, in social media, Stoinis has been heavily criticized for doing that gesture.

    Here's how the internet reacted after Stoinis' action for Hasnain:

    The incident!

    Nightmare

    Not good!

    But he will not face any.

    Disappointing

    He was not happy at all

    Stoinis vs Hasnain

    This isn't a logical question.

    LOL

    Typical Aussie shit?

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down