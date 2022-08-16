Reports | Washington Sundar to miss Zimbabwe ODIs due to left shoulder injury

Today at 8:39 AM
As per PTI, Washington Sundar has been ruled out of India’s forthcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting August 18. Sundar recently sustained a left shoulder injury during a 50-over game for his county team Lancashire and will be sidelined again due to recent developments.
According to the Press Trust of India, India's spin all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of India's forthcoming Zimbabwe tour after injuring his left shoulder in the Royal London One Day Cup. The 22-year-old, who has been in magnificent form in England's domestic competitions for Lancashire, was supposed to return to international cricket after multiple injuries let him down in the last 18 months. However, with the latest setback, his hope has been shattered.
“Yes, Washington Sundar is ruled out of the Zimbabwe series. He has suffered an injury on his left shoulder while fielding during a Royal London Cup game between Lancashire and Worcestershire at Old Trafford. He will have to undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy,” a senior BCCI source told PTI to confirm Sundar's news.
Sundar last played for India in February last year. In all, he has played 4 Tests, 4 ODIs and 31 T20Is so far, and has been considered one of the next big things of Indian cricket. But since July 2021, it seems like injuries and health concerns are coming his way one after another.
Sundar had a fractured finger while batting for Combined Counties against the Indian team in a warm-up game last year in July. He missed the entire domestic season after that, and then, was down with Covid-19 just ahead of the South Africa limited-overs series in last January. Then, he picked up a hamstring injury which ruled him out of the West Indies and Sri Lanka series and then during the IPL 2022, he split his webbing forcing him to be sidelined for five matches while representing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
Latest from #IndvZim series.— Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) August 15, 2022
Off-spinner Washington Sundar has been ruled out of 3-match ODI series due to left shoulder injury.
Hand injury in England '21.
Covid before SA '22.
Hamstring Injury WI/SL home '22
Finger injury IPL '22
Shoulder injury Zim '22.
All on-field. Bad luck
