Reports | Washington Sundar to miss Zimbabwe ODIs due to left shoulder injury

Sundar had a fractured finger while batting for Combined Counties against the Indian team in a warm-up game last year in July. He missed the entire domestic season after that, and then, was down with Covid-19 just ahead of the South Africa limited-overs series in last January. Then, he picked up a hamstring injury which ruled him out of the West Indies and Sri Lanka series and then during the IPL 2022, he split his webbing forcing him to be sidelined for five matches while representing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).