Reports | Ravindra Jadeja expected to leave Chennai Super Kings after 'rift' with management

Ravindra Jadeja was handed over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captaincy baton by MS Dhoni ahead of the start of IPL 2022. However, the star all-rounder had to step down from the post midway through the IPL 2022 after he led CSK to win two out of their first eight matches. Dhoni was re-appointed as the CSK captain after that, but Jadeja, who has been with the franchise since 2012, did not like what the team management did with him regarding the role, reported by the Times of India.