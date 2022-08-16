No one will be stupid enough to play Test cricket for long, states James Anderson

James Anderson has stated that no one would be willing to play Test cricket after 40 as he will feature in his first red-ball game after his 40th birthday. Anderson also reflected on Trent Boult’s recent call to pull out from central contract saying international cricket will bear its brunt.

England are set to take on South Africa in a three-match Test series Wednesday and James Anderson will play a crucial role for them with his bowling. After suffering a defeat in the T20I series, England would like to orchestrate a turnaround by winning the red-ball series. It will be also the first match for James Anderson after he turned 40. Reflecting on whether anyone would be able to achieve the same feat in the future, Anderson came up with a cheeky response saying no one will be stupid enough to play Test cricket till 40.

"Definitely not after that because no one will be stupid enough. Everything that has gone in the world with franchise cricket, the Hundred, short forms of the game, I can't see anyone wanting to play Test cricket for this long,” Anderson said during a press conference.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

Anderson has a glorious career spanning around 19 years taking 269 ODI wickets from 194 games. The pacer continues to be a threat for batters scalping 657 Test wickets so far. The pacer was an all-format player but he eventually stuck to Test cricket to prolong his career. Reflecting on his achievement, Anderson stated that he is proud to play for so many years.

"I feel proud to have got to where I have. I feel fortunate as well that I've still got the love for the game and the desire to get better and still do the training and the nets and whatever else that comes with it. Because with a lot of people that's the first thing that goes, and that's when you start slowing down and winding down. But for me, I feel like that passion is still there. So I feel fortunate for that,” he explained.

In a shocking turn of events, Trent Boult recently pulled off from the central contract for New Zealand to improve his availability in T20 leagues. New Zealand cricket and Boult will part ways which will result in a reduced international career now. Reflecting on Boult’s decision, Anderson has stated that the international career will bear brunt of it.

"because Test cricket will probably bear the brunt of it. The easiest thing to do for bowlers is bowl four overs or 20 balls. It takes nothing out of you. And if you're getting paid just as well, it probably makes sense. It will tempt more people than not,” he opined

"It is [a big deal that Boult made this choice] because he is such a high-profile international player and I can definitely see it happening more and more now, particularly with bowlers."