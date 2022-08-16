Marcus Stoinis got away with something others might not, proclaims furious Salman Butt

Today at 1:06 PM
Salman Butt expressed anger at Marcus Stoinis' actions in a Hundred game directed at pacer Mohammad Hasnain, stating the Australian walked away unscathed even though he deserved punishment. He criticized Stoinis' allegations of Hasnain 'chucking' even though his action had already been cleared.
The Hundred has been in the headlines of late, albeit for the wrong reasons. In a game between the Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave on Sunday, an ugly incident took place between Mohammad Hasnain and Marcus Stoinis that has since brought disrepute to the Australian all-rounder.
Batting first, the Brave suffered from a terrible start before Stoinis' knock of 37 brought them back into the game. However, he was undone on the 61st ball by a searing bouncer from Pakistani pacer Mohammad Hasnain courtesy of his riveting pace. Facing a ball clocking nearly 90 miles an hour, the Aussie simply failed to react quick enough as he skied a skewed shot straight into mid-off's hand. The point of controversy came when he decided to imitate a throwing action on his walk back to the pavilion, referring to Hasnain's previous troubles with the pace bowling regulations.
The 22-year-old was called for 'throwing' in the last edition of Big Bash League, seemingly violating the 15-degree limit of elbow extension. He has since revamped his action and successfully made a comeback to professional cricket after receiving the all-clear from the International Cricket Council. Thus, Stoinis' actions did not sit well with many, especially former Pakistan opener Salman Butt.
“It was below-the-belt action. I mean ICC just cleared his (Hasnain) actions then what's the point? It is not about where he did it? It can be IPL, or PSL or The Hundred but here the talk is about international cricket. The fact is that when ICC has cleared his actions, the authorities have had a look at his actions then who are you? Hasnain will already be under tight scrutiny because he just made a comeback,” he said on his Youtube channel.
As per ESPN reports, Stoinis received a talking to by the match referee but is unlikely to be penalized- a consequence Butt thoroughly disagrees with.
“Moreover, Stoinis got away with it. He got away with it something which others might not. Why was he let away with that? Is this even funny? If players cross their limit then they should be punished,” Butt concluded on the matter.
