ICC reveals first ever Women's Future Tours Program in historic announcement

The International Cricket Council has taken a major step in making women's cricket more relevant and global by releasing its first-ever Future Tours Program. The detailed schedule for the years 2022-25 entails all fixtures set to be played over the next three years across the three formats in the international arena, including the qualification methods for ICC marquee events. A major highlight of the announcement is an increased number of games for all countries involved as well as the inclusion of greater roles for the lower-ranked nations, as a part of the governing body's bid to spread the game around the world.