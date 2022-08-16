ICC reveals first ever Women's Future Tours Program in historic announcement

Today at 3:20 PM
The International Cricket Council has come up with the first-ever Future Tours Program for women's cricket for the ongoing World Cup cycle set to run from 2022 up to 2025. The historic schedule will see over 300 international games being played and includes a revamped Women's Championship.
The International Cricket Council has taken a major step in making women's cricket more relevant and global by releasing its first-ever Future Tours Program. The detailed schedule for the years 2022-25 entails all fixtures set to be played over the next three years across the three formats in the international arena, including the qualification methods for ICC marquee events. A major highlight of the announcement is an increased number of games for all countries involved as well as the inclusion of greater roles for the lower-ranked nations, as a part of the governing body's bid to spread the game around the world.
In total, the FTP includes provisions for 135 ODIs, 159 T20Is and seven Test matches, making it 301 games until the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. The ODIs will mainly constitute games in the ICC Women's Championship, while most T20Is will be played as a part of bilateral series contributing to the rankings and therefore determining qualification for the World T20s in 2023 and 2024. As for Test cricket, the highlight is a one-off Test in the standalone Women's Ashes at the start of 2025.
“This is a huge moment for the women’s game. This FTP not only lends certainty to future cricket tours but also sets the base for a structure that is sure to grow in the coming years,” exclaimed ICC General Manager of Cricket, Wasim Khan.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Perhaps the biggest change revealed is a revamped Women's Championship. Instead of the previous pool of eight nations, the 2022-25 cycle will feature 10 countries courtesy of Bangladesh and Ireland's inclusion. All of these teams will play eight three-match ODI series, four at home and four away. The top five teams, in the end, will earn direct qualification to the 2025 World Cup alongside the host nation. The remaining four teams will then battle it out in a mini-tournament for the final two spots in the major tournament.
To put the historic value of this announcement into context, Bangladesh is guaranteed to play at least 24 bilateral ODIs in the next three years as compared to the 11 they managed in the previous cycle. The Asian outfit will also host the upcoming Asia Cup, beginning in the first week of October and set to feature India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka as well.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.