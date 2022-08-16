Asia Cup 2022 | Virat Kohli will find his form in the tournament, reckons Sourav Ganguly

Today at 10:14 AM
Sourav Ganguly has backed Virat Kohli to regain his form saying he will bounce back with his batting in the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup. Kohli has been going through the worst form of his international career struggling to score a hundred since November 2019 in international cricket.
India are gearing up for the Asia Cup 2022 and will commence their campaign on 28 August with the game against arch-rivals Pakistan. The team will be banking on Virat Kohli to regain his form and score runs once again with consistency. He has been struggling to score an international hundred since November 2019. Kohli was also in dismal form in the series against England recently.
The ace batter has been backed by many to regain his mojo and rack up a plethora of runs in upcoming games. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is new to join the list of former cricketers to back Kohli. He has come out in support of Kohli saying he will find his form in Asia Cup.
"Let him practice, let him play matches. He is a big player and has scored plenty of runs. I am hopeful that he will make a comeback. He is just not being able to score a century and I believe he will find his form in the Asia Cup," Ganguly was quoted as saying in an interview with India Today.
India are currently in Zimbabwe preparing for the ODI series and will participate in Asia Cup later.
