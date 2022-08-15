ZIM vs IND | Shubhman Gill might have to come at No. 3 in Zimbabwe series, opines Devang Gandhi

Former Indian cricketer Devang Gandhi believes that Shubhman Gill might have to bat one-down in the upcoming Zimbabwe series with KL Rahul back in the mix. Gandhi also praised the team management saying Gill has been groomed in the right way considering his exploits in the recent West Indies series.

India will be up against Zimbabwe in the upcoming three-match ODI series starting on August 18. KL Rahul has returned to the squad for the series after recovering from injury and will be expected to open the innings. The team management has also recently retained youngster Shubhman Gill after his impressive knocks in the West Indies series. With two openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul already in the fray it will be interesting to see where Gill bats if he get an opportunity in the playing XI.

Former India cricketer Devang Gandhi feels that the Indian team might send Gill to bat at No. 3 in the series.

"I think Shubman is being groomed in the right way by the Indian team management. While he has done exceedingly well in the Caribbean ODIs, what I can gauge from this team's philosophy is to prepare players for multiple slots. Hence I feel for this particular series, Shubman might have to come in at No. 3," the former national selector told PTI.

"Look, No. 3 is a proper top-order slot. He might have to come in as early as second ball of the innings and that is as good as opening the batting. Also, my hunch is that once Rahul has enough game time under his belt, he will again bat middle-order with Gill being prepared for 2023 event.”

The next major stop will be Asia Cup for the Indian team and they will look at it as a platform to prepare for the T20 World Cup to be held this year.