WATCH | Cheteshwar Puajra smashes an attacking century defying his own style of play

Chetshwar Puajra is usually known for his rock-solid defense and so bowlers often struggle to breach his defense once he settles on the crease. However, Pujara has been playing in a contrary style in Royal London One-day Cup and smashed 174 runs from just 131 balls in a game against Surrey.
Cheteshwar Puajra is an established Test specialist for the Indian team management and fans. He has been in good touch this season and has displayed his sublime form in the County Championship and is now piling up runs in the Royal London One-day Cup as well. The batter is playing for Sussex and has already smashed two centuries so far in the season.
Pujara opted for an attacking style of play in a match against Surrey where his century led the team to a 216-run victory. Surrey invited the opposition to bat first but the decision went horribly wrong as Sussex batter made maximum out of it. The team posted a total of 378/6 and Pujara played a pivotal role with 174 runs from 131 balls. His inning was laced with 20 boundaries and five sixes which was in contrast to his natural game. This was the second century of the season for Pujara and he has been racking up runs consistently so far.
P H E N O M E N A L 🤯— Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 14, 2022
1⃣5⃣0⃣ 🔥 @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/5wAq1t346T
