WATCH | Cheteshwar Puajra smashes an attacking century defying his own style of play

Pujara opted for an attacking style of play in a match against Surrey where his century led the team to a 216-run victory. Surrey invited the opposition to bat first but the decision went horribly wrong as Sussex batter made maximum out of it. The team posted a total of 378/6 and Pujara played a pivotal role with 174 runs from 131 balls. His inning was laced with 20 boundaries and five sixes which was in contrast to his natural game. This was the second century of the season for Pujara and he has been racking up runs consistently so far.