Ian Chappell retires from commentary career after 45 years

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has drawn curtains on his commentary stint after commentating in international matches for 45 years. Chappell represented Australia in 75 Tests being impressive with the bat and was also one of the best in the business after taking to the commentary.
Ian Chappell has been one of the most remarkable cricketers of all time and cricket fans also know him as a brilliant commentator. Chappell played in 75 Tests scoring 5345 runs at 42.2 and also played 16 ODIs in a career. After drawing curtains on his playing career, he became a commentator in 1977 and has been regarded as one of the best in the business.
He was a part of a team of distinctive voices in the game along with Richie Benaud, Bill Lawry, and Tony Greig. Chappell has now announced that he is stepping away from mic after enjoying an illustrious commentary stint.
"I remember the day when I knew I'd had enough of playing cricket," Chappell said. "I looked at the clock and it was five past 11 on a day of play and I thought, 'S**t, if you're clock-watching at that time, I have to go,” Chappell said to Sydney Morning Herald.
"So when it comes to commentary, I've been thinking about it. I had a minor stroke a few years back and I got off lucky. But it just makes everything harder. And I just thought with all the travel and, you know, walking upstairs and things like that, it's all just going to get harder. Then I read what Rabbits [legendary rugby league commentator Ray Warren] said with retirement and it really struck home when I read the bit where he said, 'you're always one sentence closer to making a mistake'."
In recent years, Chappell has suffered from health issues including a diagnosis of skin cancer. However, he still remained a strong voice on all forms of mediums and described the game beautifully.
