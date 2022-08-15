Ben Stokes was interested in playing for New Zealand at one point of time, reveals Ross Taylor

Today at 4:39 PM
Ross Taylor has made a shocking revelation recently saying that Ben Stokes was interested to play for New Zealand at one point of time. Taylor further revealed that Stokes would have played for the country of New Zealand cricket would have acted swiftly and given him some solid assurances.
Ben Stokes has been one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket over the years and is going strong with his leadership for England in Test cricket. England recently beat England with a clean sweep at home and defeated India in the rescheduled fifth Test. Stokes has been praised by many but former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor has revealed a surprising fact saying that he was interested to play for New Zealand.
"He was 18 or 19 and very much a Kiwi. Over a Guinness, I asked him if he wanted to come and play in New Zealand. He was keen so I sent a message to New Zealand Cricket CEO Justin Vaughan saying this guy Stokes was a really good young cricketer and interested in playing for New Zealand," wrote Taylor in his book, an extract of which was published by stuff.co.nz.
Stokes was born in Christchurch, New Zealand and moved to England as a 12-year-old along with his family. The incident mentioned by Taylor occurred in 2010 when Stokes was playing for Durham. Taylor had informed of Stoke’s interest to play for New Zealand to board CEO Justin Vaughan. Vaughan was of the opinion that Stokes should start from the domestic circuit. Reflecting on the whole issue, Taylor is of the opinion that the board should have acted swiftly.
"Ben was sincere about playing for New Zealand, but NZC would've had to have acted swiftly and decisively and given him some pretty solid assurances, which Vaughan clearly wasn't prepared to do,” he explained.
