‘Bazball’ type of brave cricket in Tests won’t have longevity, believes Dean Elgar

England have been pioneering a revolution in Test cricket with their new aggressive brand of cricket. England suffered a defeat in the last Ashes series but they have turned around their fortunes ever since the captain-coach duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have taken over. They first clean swept New Zealand 3-0 in the home series and then registered a win over India in the rescheduled fifth Test.

England’s approach called ‘Bazball’ has been hailed by many but Dean Elgar has a contrasting opinion regarding the attacking template. Elgar has stated that this new style of play called ‘Bazball’ won’t have longevity in Test cricket as things will even out over time.

"The new England style is quite interesting. But I don't see that there's longevity in brave cricket because I see things evening out over time in Test cricket. There was often parity between England and New Zealand and had New Zealand taken their opportunities, and their catches, then things could have been very different. England would have come away with egg on their faces," Elgar told Wisden Cricket Monthly, as per Dailymail.co.uk.