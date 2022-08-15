Asia Cup 2022 | Ravichandran Ashwin will be perfect in defensive role, remarks Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has remarked that Ravichandran Ashwin will perform perfectly in a defensive role while sharing his views on the offspinner’s surprising selection for Asia Cup. Chopra also added that the role defined to him by team management becomes very crucial as one cannot expect a wicket from him.

India are gearing up for the Asia Cup 2022 which will be a major tournament for the team in the build-up to the T20 World Cup later this year. BCCI recently announced the team marking the return of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to the team. Also, the surprising move was India going with a four-pronged spin attack preferring Ravichandran Ashwin over Kuldeep Yadav. Many have questioned the move but Aakash Chopra thinks otherwise.

Chopra has suggested that Ravichandran Ashwin will execute a defensive role perfectly.

"But the last IPL's numbers, he plays all the matches now, there he had 12 wickets in 17 matches. He had an economy of around seven, he is always economical, but the average is over 40 and strike rate above 33," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"If you are giving him a defensive role, he will do it to perfection. But if you are expecting wickets from him, be prepared that it might not happen. What role you define for him, that is very important for me."

Ashwin has been in and out of the team consistently since the last T20 World Cup. He played in the tournament but was on the sidelines for a long time after that. Now, he was recalled for the West Indies series and has also been included in the team for Asia Cup. Reflecting on inconsistency in Ashwin’s selection Chopra said that the team management needs to think about what sort of spinner they need to have in the team.

"Ravichandran Ashwin - he was suddenly an out-of-the-box selection at the last World Cup as well. Here also just before the World Cup he went to the West Indies and is now in the Asia Cup squad, will play the World Cup again, that's what it seems. I think it's not about who is good or who is bad but the point is what sort of a spinner you need,” he explained.