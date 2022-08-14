Would like to put Virat Kohli in the same bracket as Tiger Woods and Muhammad Ali, remarks Sikander Raza

Zimbabwe star Sikandar Raza has lavished the highest praise on Virat Kohli, saying India’s talismanic batter is the same iconic figure in cricket as Tiger Woods in Golf and Muhammad Ali in Boxing. Raza has further pointed out how Kohli's work on fitness has inspired a legion of followers worldwide.

Despite not hitting a single century across any format since November 2019, Virat Kohli's flamboyance remains intact across the globe. The former Indian captain, despite being an aggressor on the field, has got many friends and followers from even those countries against whom he plays or even takes a rest. Zimbabwe's star all-rounder Sikander Raza is one such 'fan' of Kohli and his recent words on the Indian tell the story of how highly he rates him.

Speaking with Anis Sajan on his YouTube channel, Raza compared Kohli with Tiger Woods and Muhammad Ali, considering the fact that they all have revolutionised their respective sports. Then Raza lauded Kohli's work ethic on his fitness, which has helped cricket become a more fit global sport.

“Virat bhai is an all-format player. I would like to put Virat in the same bracket as Tiger Woods and Muhammad Ali, these people kind of revolutionised their sports, they thought outside the box and they tried something new which was later followed by everybody,” Raza explained Anis Sajan on his YouTube channel.

"Cricket was always about fitness and XYZ but the way Virat took that part(fitness) of the game forward for the younger generation to follow, that is commendable and people should give him enough credit for that."

Then, considering Kohli's enormous success across all three formats, Raza remarked he has no advice to give Kohli even when he is not having the best of times. At the same time, Raza is hopeful that Kohli will be back to his very best soon.

"I don't think that I am experienced enough to give advice to a guy who has got close to 16-20 thousand career runs, What do I tell him? I can tell him nothing. People should stay silent and let the man(Virat) have peace, leave him alone and he will find his peak again," Raza added.

Kohli will be keen to regain his old form back when India will take on Pakistan on August 28 in the upcoming Asia Cup.