Shakib Al Hasan back as Bangladesh’s T20I captain until the 2022 World Cup

Today at 1:08 PM
Bangladesh Cricket Board has confirmed that Shakib Al Hasan will return as their captain of the T20 side in the upcoming Asia Cup and has been named the skipper at least until the next T20 World Cup. The BCB made the announcement a few weeks after Shakib's name was involved with a betting company.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Saturday reappointed Shakib Al Hasan as the T20I captain until the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. The announcement came after Shakib pulled out of his contentions deal with a 'betting company' Betwinner News and had a closed-door meeting with BCB Chief Nazmul Hasan at his house. His first assignment in his fresh stint as Bangladesh captain begins with the forthcoming Asia Cup, starting on August 27.
''Shakib al Hasan is the captain till the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup,'' BCB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus told reporters after meeting with Shakib.
''He admitted that he made a mistake (signing the deal with Betwinner News) and he said that won't make any further mistakes and we are hopeful."
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Along with Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Ebadat Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin have also been named in Bangladesh's 17-member squad for the Asia Cup. However, Liton Das, one of the integral members of Bangladesh across formats, has been ruled out of the entire tournament due to an injury.
Interestingly, Nurul Hasan, who was originally dropped from the squad, has found a place in the mix. As per Cricbuzz, Nurul recently had an operation and his stitch is expected to be removed on August 21. "We will see where he stands and so we are keeping him in the squad,'' BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin said while announcing the squad, reported by Cricbuzz.
Bangladesh's squad for the 2022 Asia Cup: Shakib al Hasan (C), Anamul Haq Bijoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mossaddek Saikat, Mahmudullah Riyad, Sheikh Mahedi, Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.