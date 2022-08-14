Shakib Al Hasan back as Bangladesh’s T20I captain until the 2022 World Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Saturday reappointed Shakib Al Hasan as the T20I captain until the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. The announcement came after Shakib pulled out of his contentions deal with a 'betting company' Betwinner News and had a closed-door meeting with BCB Chief Nazmul Hasan at his house. His first assignment in his fresh stint as Bangladesh captain begins with the forthcoming Asia Cup , starting on August 27.

''He admitted that he made a mistake (signing the deal with Betwinner News) and he said that won't make any further mistakes and we are hopeful."

Along with Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim , Sabbir Rahman, Ebadat Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin have also been named in Bangladesh's 17-member squad for the Asia Cup. However, Liton Das, one of the integral members of Bangladesh across formats, has been ruled out of the entire tournament due to an injury.

Interestingly, Nurul Hasan, who was originally dropped from the squad, has found a place in the mix. As per Cricbuzz, Nurul recently had an operation and his stitch is expected to be removed on August 21. "We will see where he stands and so we are keeping him in the squad,'' BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin said while announcing the squad, reported by Cricbuzz.