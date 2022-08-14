Rohit Sharma believes in taking instinctive decisions rather than pre-meditating them, proclaims Parthiv Patel

Today at 12:24 PM
Parthiv Patel has heaped praise on India's all-format captain Rohit Sharma saying the latter always takes instinctive decisions on the field rather than pre-mediating them. Parthiv has also remarked Rohit has a tendency to back players and that skillset has helped him become a successful captain.
Rohit Sharma has three stern tests ahead of him as India's captain in the next 14 months. First, there will be Asia Cup, starting from August 27 in the UAE where India will be looking to retain the prestigious title. After that, the T20 World Cup, set to be played in Australia from October 23, will be knocking the doors. India had a terrible T20 World Cup campaign last year and Rohit will have the responsibility to turn things around. Then, the biggest of all will take place during the October-November window next year when India will be hosting the ODI World Cup.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Ahead of the marquee events, Parthiv Patel backed Rohit for doing well in all three competitions because of his ability to put his weight on the players when they're having bad times. Parthiv pointed out how Avesh performed poorly in the first few games in West Indies before getting back to his best in the last match of the tour. The former Indian cricketer-turned-expert went on to add that Rohit does the same for Mumbai Indians (MI) as well and that's why they are the most successful IPL franchise.
"I have played under Rohit Sharma's captaincy at Mumbai Indians and the one thing that stands out is how he backs players who aren't performing. He is vocal about them even in public and in press conferences, as we saw with the case of Avesh Khan. Rohit backed him even after four failures and he delivered with a Man-of-the-Match performance," Parthiv said on his YouTube channel.
"Rohit believes in taking instinctive decisions on the ground rather than pre-meditating them. When a crunch situation arises, he takes a call according to the situation and it is one of the main reasons why he has won five IPL trophies with Mumbai Indians. India have also won multi-national tournaments like the Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy under Rohit's captaincy."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.