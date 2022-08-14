Rohit Sharma believes in taking instinctive decisions rather than pre-meditating them, proclaims Parthiv Patel

Rohit Sharma has three stern tests ahead of him as India's captain in the next 14 months. First, there will be Asia Cup, starting from August 27 in the UAE where India will be looking to retain the prestigious title. After that, the T20 World Cup, set to be played in Australia from October 23, will be knocking the doors. India had a terrible T20 World Cup campaign last year and Rohit will have the responsibility to turn things around. Then, the biggest of all will take place during the October-November window next year when India will be hosting the ODI World Cup.