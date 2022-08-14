Jasprit Bumrah’s unusual bowling action increases the chances of his injuries even more, reckons Aakash Chopra

Ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2022, set to begin on August 27, India endured a massive blow with Jasprit Bumrah 's injury. The BCCI , while announcing the 15-member squad, confirmed that Bumrah has suffered an injury and due to that, he is currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru with Harshal Patel , who is injured as well.

"We don't know the nature of his injury. Yes, there is a problem... He doesn't play regularly," Chopra began about the topic on his YouTube channel when asked if he has more information regarding Bumrah's injury.

"But another thing that one needs to consider is that his bowling action is very unusual. His ligaments receive pressure in different places in the body is not very natural. Bowling in itself is not very natural. It gives a lot of loads (on the body) and gives rise to injuries. His (Bumrah's) action is very unorthodox and challenges bio-mechanics a bit. In such a case, the chances of injury are more. Maybe it's not about the workload, it's about who Bumrah is. So, injuries are going to be there with him."