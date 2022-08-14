Jasprit Bumrah’s unusual bowling action increases the chances of his injuries even more, reckons Aakash Chopra

Today at 12:24 PM
Aakash Chopra has come up with a strong opinion on Jasprit Bumrah, saying the latter’s unorthodox bowling action makes him even more injury prone compared to other fast bowlers. Bumrah is set to miss the upcoming Asia Cup due to an injury and is also doubtful for the next T20 World Cup in Australia.
Ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2022, set to begin on August 27, India endured a massive blow with Jasprit Bumrah's injury. The BCCI, while announcing the 15-member squad, confirmed that Bumrah has suffered an injury and due to that, he is currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru with Harshal Patel, who is injured as well.
With the next edition of the T20 World Cup is just over two months away, India's premier pace bowlers, considering their recent injury woes, are doubtful for the next ICC mega event as well.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra made a bold statement regarding Bumrah's recent setback. The former Indian cricketer-turned-pundit explained how Bumrah bowls in a unique style which at the same time, makes him prone to injuries more compared with the other fast bowlers.
"We don't know the nature of his injury. Yes, there is a problem... He doesn't play regularly," Chopra began about the topic on his YouTube channel when asked if he has more information regarding Bumrah's injury.
"But another thing that one needs to consider is that his bowling action is very unusual. His ligaments receive pressure in different places in the body is not very natural. Bowling in itself is not very natural. It gives a lot of loads (on the body) and gives rise to injuries. His (Bumrah's) action is very unorthodox and challenges bio-mechanics a bit. In such a case, the chances of injury are more. Maybe it's not about the workload, it's about who Bumrah is. So, injuries are going to be there with him."
Further, Chopra requested the BCCI and the Indian team management to give Bumrah enough rest to keep him fit across all three formats as much as possible.
"Jasprit Bumrah is a national asset. He remains in number one rankings across formats. But if he is injured, then there will be issues," Chopra signed off.
Notes -— BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2022
Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.
Three players - Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys.
