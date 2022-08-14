Asia Cup 2022 | Pakistan does not have a Hardik Pandya-like all-rounder, asserts Aaqib Javed

The forthcoming edition of the Asia Cup will get underway on August 27 with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan. The next day will see India and Pakistan -- the two heavyweights of the subcontinent -- going up against each other. Technically, it would be India's revenge match against Pakistan after the last T20 World Cup, where the Babar Azam-led side outclassed Virat Kohli and Co. by 10 wickets.

Ahead of this all-important contest, former Pakistani World Cup-winning pace bowler Aaqib Javed proclaimed that India are the favourites to win this time around. Javed mentioned although both India and Pakistan have game-changers at the top of the batting order in Rohit Sharma and Fakhar Zaman, the Men in Blue's middle-order is well ahead of Pakistan. More importantly, Javed further highlighted India do have an impact all-rounder in Hardik Pandya in the mix and that makes a huge difference between the two teams.

“The difference between the two teams lies in their batting. India's batting is still more experienced. If a batter like Rohit Sharma clicks, he can single-handedly win the match for India. Similarly with Fakhar Zaman. If he plays with control, he can win the match for Pakistan. But the middle-order line-up of India and Pakistan, that's the difference. Also, their all-rounder, which makes a difference. Because Pakistan does not have a Hardik Pandya like all-rounder," Javed said on Paktv.tv.