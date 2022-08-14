Asia Cup 2022 | Pakistan does not have a Hardik Pandya-like all-rounder, asserts Aaqib Javed

Today at 10:22 AM
Ahead of a crucial India versus Pakistan game in the upcoming Asia Cup, former Pakistani World Cup-winning pace bowler Aaqib Javed has remarked that his country does not have a quality all-rounder like Hardik Pandya at present. Javed has further added it makes a huge difference between two teams.
The forthcoming edition of the Asia Cup will get underway on August 27 with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan. The next day will see India and Pakistan -- the two heavyweights of the subcontinent -- going up against each other. Technically, it would be India's revenge match against Pakistan after the last T20 World Cup, where the Babar Azam-led side outclassed Virat Kohli and Co. by 10 wickets.
Ahead of this all-important contest, former Pakistani World Cup-winning pace bowler Aaqib Javed proclaimed that India are the favourites to win this time around. Javed mentioned although both India and Pakistan have game-changers at the top of the batting order in Rohit Sharma and Fakhar Zaman, the Men in Blue's middle-order is well ahead of Pakistan. More importantly, Javed further highlighted India do have an impact all-rounder in Hardik Pandya in the mix and that makes a huge difference between the two teams.
“The difference between the two teams lies in their batting. India's batting is still more experienced. If a batter like Rohit Sharma clicks, he can single-handedly win the match for India. Similarly with Fakhar Zaman. If he plays with control, he can win the match for Pakistan. But the middle-order line-up of India and Pakistan, that's the difference. Also, their all-rounder, which makes a difference. Because Pakistan does not have a Hardik Pandya like all-rounder," Javed said on Paktv.tv.
Hardik has been excellent since IPL 2022, leading Gujarat Titans to win the coveted trophy in their debut season. From there on, he has been continuing to sparkle with both bat and ball and will be keen to play a pivotal role to help India retain the Asia Cup.
