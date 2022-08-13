ZIM vs IND 2022 | Newly appointed KL Rahul should have played in Zimbabwe only as a member, opines Saba Karim

Recently, former India player and selector Saba Karim came up with his opinion on the BCCI's move of Rahul as captain. Karim proclaimed Rahul should have been considered as a member only because the decision takes some importance away from a well-experienced Dhawan who has done no wrong over the years for India. Karim further added Dhawan's leadership in West Indies ODIs, where they clean swept by 3-0, was equally impressive and he deserved to be the main man in Zimbabwe as well.