ZIM vs IND 2022 | Newly appointed KL Rahul should have played in Zimbabwe only as a member, opines Saba Karim

Former India selector Saba Karim has opined the BCCI should have picked KL Rahul for the upcoming ODI series in Zimbabwe only as a player, rather than as their skipper. Karim has further added the decision of Rahul to be the captain takes importance away from original captain Shikhar Dhawan.
Recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) made a strange decision by including KL Rahul in the 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe as their skipper at the last moment. The decision of Rahul's inclusion, that too as captain, took the captaincy role away from Shikhar Dhawan, who was originally given the role during the initial squad announcement.
Recently, former India player and selector Saba Karim came up with his opinion on the BCCI's move of Rahul as captain. Karim proclaimed Rahul should have been considered as a member only because the decision takes some importance away from a well-experienced Dhawan who has done no wrong over the years for India. Karim further added Dhawan's leadership in West Indies ODIs, where they clean swept by 3-0, was equally impressive and he deserved to be the main man in Zimbabwe as well.
“KL Rahul should have played the series only as a member, making him captain or vice-captain is not that important. He is coming after a long break. Shikhar Dhawan is a senior member of the squad who has delivered in white-ball cricket. You have to give him importance once you make the announcement as captain," Karim told India News Sports.
“I would like to add that Shikhar led the side very well against West Indies in the ODI series. He was also decent with the bat. India whitewashed the series with a bunch of youngsters. A lot of them performed very well under his captaincy. Dhawan looked in complete control, whether it was the field setup, tactics, or strategy. He inspired the youngsters as a leader."
The three-match ODI series between Zimbabwe and India will get underway on August 18 in Harare.
