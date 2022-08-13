WATCH | ‘Merciless’ Cheteshwar Pujara plunders 22 runs in an over for Sussex in Royal London Cup

Today at 11:45 AM
Cheteshwar Pujara, known for being India’s premier Test batsman at present, batted ruthlessly on Friday for Sussex during their fixture against Warwickshire in the ongoing Royal London Cup. The veteran bludgeoned 22 runs in a single over bowled by Liam Norwell before reaching 100 in just 73 balls.
Cheteshwar Pujara has been doing wonders for Sussex ever since he joined the English county a few months ago. The 34-year-old is having a magnificent County Championship campaign, and he continues to sparkle in England's 50-over domestic competition, Royal London Cup, as well.
On Friday during their contest against Warwickshire, Pujara came to bat at No. 4 in pursuit of Sussex's 311. He starred with the bat again, scoring 107 runs in 79 balls with seven fours and two sixes. However, it was not enough for Sussex as they closed on 306/7, losing the game by four runs.
Barring Alistair Orr (81 off 102 balls), Pujara received little support to get the job done. When Sussex required 70 off the last six overs, the Indian stalwart eased the pressure by scoring 22 runs in the 45th over, bowled by Liam Norwell. He began the carnage with a four, and then followed it up with 2, 4, 2, 6, 4. Yet, Sussex ended up as a losing side but Pujara made headlines for his utter dominance with the bat in hand.
Here's how Pujara fetched 22 runs in a Liam Norwell over:
4 2 4 2 6 4— Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 12, 2022
TWENTY-TWO off the 47th over from @cheteshwar1. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jbBOKpgiTI
