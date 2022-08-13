WATCH | ‘Merciless’ Cheteshwar Pujara plunders 22 runs in an over for Sussex in Royal London Cup

Cheteshwar Pujara has been doing wonders for Sussex ever since he joined the English county a few months ago. The 34-year-old is having a magnificent County Championship campaign, and he continues to sparkle in England's 50-over domestic competition, Royal London Cup, as well.

On Friday during their contest against Warwickshire, Pujara came to bat at No. 4 in pursuit of Sussex's 311. He starred with the bat again, scoring 107 runs in 79 balls with seven fours and two sixes. However, it was not enough for Sussex as they closed on 306/7, losing the game by four runs.

Barring Alistair Orr (81 off 102 balls), Pujara received little support to get the job done. When Sussex required 70 off the last six overs, the Indian stalwart eased the pressure by scoring 22 runs in the 45th over, bowled by Liam Norwell. He began the carnage with a four, and then followed it up with 2, 4, 2, 6, 4. Yet, Sussex ended up as a losing side but Pujara made headlines for his utter dominance with the bat in hand.