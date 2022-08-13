Want to score 500 plus in the next IPL so that the BCCI selectors can’t ignore me, remarks Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana is hopeful about playing for India again, saying he will cross the 500-run mark next year in the IPL so that the BCCI selectors can’t get a chance to ignore him. Rana, 28, has got little chance to make an impact for the Men in Blue, appearing in just one ODI and two T20Is thus far.

Considering India's pool of talented cricketers at present, there are only a few who can get a long run to prosper in the international circuit. Many have been performing brilliantly in the IPL over the years, but still do not get ample opportunity to shine for the national squad. One of them is Nitish Rana, who has been magnificent for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ever since he joined them from Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2018.

Rana has been consistent for KKR, scoring more than 300 runs in each of the last five seasons. However, it is not enough to get a place in the Indian middle order and Rana himself is aware of that as well. His only three appearances for the Men in Blue, which came in Sri Lanka last year were not great either. He scored 15 runs in two T20Is, and seven in his only ODI.

But Rana is hopeful about returning to the Indian squad in future. In a recent interview with India Today, the 28-year-old left-handed batter remarked he will be keen to cross the 500-run barrier in the next IPL campaign to make that happen.

“As a cricketer, I would have of course liked another opportunity, but I do not want to give any excuses, since I did not play very well. I want to score 500 plus runs from the next IPL season so that the selectors cannot ignore me. The things that are in my control are to give good performances and score runs, and I am trying to improve there," Rana was quoted as saying by India Today.

"This season, I hope to score more runs. But everything is not in my hands, I want to give my best, that's all. I will give my 100 percent wherever I play and will perform well. If people are not selecting me after making 400 runs, I have to make 600 runs, and I understand that now. The future is in my hands and I am working on that."