There are better fast bowlers in Indian T20 cricket than Mohammed Shami, reckons Ricky Ponting

There has been continuous debate regarding what India's squad will look like in the next edition of the T20 World Cup, set to be played in Australia later this year. Many had predicted their roster for the forthcoming Asia Cup will give everyone a little more clarity, and there, they have found that Mohammed Shami, one of India's fiery speedsters, did not find a place. While some have claimed Shami will definitely get a ticket to Australia for the next mega ICC event, some have said that there is no chance after he missed out on the Asia Cup.