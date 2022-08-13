Reports | MS Dhoni not allowed to serve as mentor in CSA T20 League

As per Indian Express, CSK Cricket Limited can't use their talismanic figure, MS Dhoni, even in a mentorship role for its team in CSA T20 League. This is because of the rule set by the BCCI, which reads no Indian, contracted or retired and playing in IPL, is allowed to play in foreign leagues.

Recently, there were multiple reports which suggested MS Dhoni may work as a mentor for the Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited-owned franchise in the CSA T20 League. However, it is not going to happen, as first notified by the Indian Express. The reason is that the BCCI does not permit any Indian player, contracted or retired and playing in IPL, to any foreign leagues.

Notably, Dhoni, CSK's first signing in IPL back in 2008, is still playing for the Yellow Army in 2022. In fact, the iconic figure of the sport is still serving as their skipper. Thus, if he wants to take part in the CSA T20 League, he needs to retire from IPL first.

“It’s clear, that no Indian player including domestic players can take part in any other league until he is retired from all forms of the game. If any player wants to take part in these upcoming leagues he can only do so when he cuts off all ties with the BCCI,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

Further, when asked if Dhoni can be included in the CSA T20 League as a mentor or coach, the official replied, "Then he can’t play IPL for CSK. He has to retire here first.”

Six IPL owners – Mumbai, Lucknow, Chennai, Hyderabad, Rajasthan, and Delhi – have bought teams in the South Africa T20 League. They have acquired the services of the cities based in Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha (formerly known as Port Elizabeth), Johannesburg, Paarl and Pretoria.