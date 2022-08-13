One of the Rajasthan Royals owners slapped me across the face, not sure it was play-acting, reveals Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor has been making headlines of his late with his new autobiography 'Black and White.' The Kiwi batter announced his retirement from international cricket at the end of last year after representing the Black Caps in 450 games, thus giving him the freedom to speak out without any fear of professional consequences.

The 38-year-old has previously already alleged racism within New Zealand Cricket and how he had to endure negative comments due to his ethnicity. Now, his latest revelations about his time in the IPL have sent waves in the cricketing community.

Taylor recalled an incident during his stint with the Rajasthan Royals , the Indian Premier League franchise that he represented in 2011. Playing 12 games, he had managed over 181 runs for them after having been bought for INR 4.6 crore. However, apparently, the prize came at a cost for him, as revealed by him through an incident that occurred following a game against the Punjab Kings.

"Afterwards, the team, support staff and management were in the bar on the top floor of the hotel. Liz Hurley was there with Warnie. One of the Royals owners said to me, 'Ross, we didn't pay you a million dollars to get a duck' and slapped me across the face three or four times. He was laughing and they weren't hard slaps but I'm not sure that it was entirely play-acting. Under the circumstances I wasn't going to make an issue of it, but I couldn't imagine it happening in many professional sporting environments."