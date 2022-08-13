Kuldeep Yadav can be in World Cup squad if he performs consistently, remarks Maninder Singh

“This is a very big positive as, according to me, the way he was fading and was not handled well, it felt as if a talented bowler could be lost. Because of this, I had made a one-two comment previously that if he stays away from T20 cricket, it would be better for him. But this can't happen, you can just think about it as a lot of money is involved and a player needs money in life for security. He has worked hard because of which he has got great results," Singh concluded.