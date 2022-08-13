Asia Cup 2022 | Ricky Ponting backs India to defeat Pakistan enroute regaining the title

Ricky Ponting has had his pick for the clash between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup, backing the former to win the tie before going on to defend their title owing to their magnificent depth. He also discussed what the rivalry entails for the two nations and how India excels in big tournaments.

A clash between India and Pakistan is as big as it gets when it comes to cricket in the international arena. The two arch-rivals have had some fierce battles in the past and the passion experienced when the two sides clash cannot be reciprocated. However, for the past decade, the two have been restricted from facing each other in Asia Cups and ICC tournaments, owing to a breakdown in their bilateral relations. The last time the two sides played a series was in 2012-13, where the Men in Green had walked away 2-1 victorious after three T20Is.

Legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting acknowledged the scale of the rivalry between the two subcontinent nations, speaking from a fan's perspective,

“To be totally honest it's one that we've been starved of, haven't we … looking back the last 15 or 20 years. As a cricket lover like I am and a cricket observer, any time those sorts of battles come up it's almost always nice to sit back and watch because everything just goes up a notch, doesn't it?” he told Sanjana Ganesan on The ICC Review.

Ponting knows a thing or two about fierce rivalries, having been an integral part of Ashes history and playing some era-defining games against England. However, the former Australian skipper believes the rivalry between India and Pakistan would be no less when they compete in Tests.

“When I think about rivalries, Australia and England and Ashes cricket is the pinnacle I’ve always thought of for our Test match game. I'm sure India and Pakistanis will say the same about that and the actual rivalry would be the pinnacle of Test match cricket for those two countries as well.”

The next chapter of the Asian rivalry is set to unfold at the Asia Cup on August 28, in a T20I at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The last time the two sides met was in the ICC World T20 2021, where the Men in Green decimated their opponents with a 10-wicket win. Even so, Ponting has backed India in the upcoming encounter, predicting them to win a record-extending eighth Asia Cup title.

“I'll stick with India to win that clash against Pakistan. That's taking nothing away from Pakistan because they are an incredible cricket nation that continues to present out-and-out superstar players," he remarked.

“It's always hard to go past India in any tournament, not just an Asia Cup, but I think every time we talk about the T20 World Cup which is coming up, I think that India will be right in the thick of it there. Their depth is definitely better than the other teams and I think India will win the Asia Cup,” the veteran concluded.