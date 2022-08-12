ZIM vs IND 2022 | Regis Chakabva to captain Zimbabwe in India ODIs; ‘injured’ Blessing Muzarabani, Craig Ervine missed out

Today at 11:59 AM
Zimbabwe will miss Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, and regular captain Craig Ervine in their forthcoming three-match ODI series versus India. In Ervine's absence, Regis Chakabva, who recently led the home side in the ODIs against Bangladesh, will do the honours again.
Zimbabwe's wicketkeeper-batter Regis Chakabva will continue to lead the side against India in the upcoming three-match ODI series, with regular captain Craig Ervine still recovering from a hamstring injury. Chakabva, who made his Zimbabwe debut in 2008, led the side for the first time against Bangladesh in the recently-concluded ODI series and guided his side to win the assignment by 2-1.
Zimbabwe, who named a 17-member squad for India ODIs on Thursday, will also be without left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza, who has been ruled out due to a shoulder tendon injury. Fast bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara, who missed both limited-overs series against Bangladesh with a thigh muscle tear, and collarbone fracture respectively, will not be in action as well.
All three matches will be played at Harare Sports Club on August 18, 20, and 22 respectively. The contests will begin at 1 PM IST.
Zimbabwe's ODI squad vs India: Regis Chakabva (captain), Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano.
Zimbabwe name squad for ODI series against India— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) August 11, 2022
Details 👇https://t.co/cDteJIV5AZ pic.twitter.com/5tm3ecV9e2
