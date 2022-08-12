ZIM vs IND 2022 | ‘Fully fit’ KL Rahul to captain India in Zimbabwe ODIs

Today at 9:51 AM
KL Rahul has received the green signal from BCCI's medical team to participate in the forthcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe, beginning on August 18. For that, Shikhar Dhawan, who was initially named India's captain for the short Zimbabwe tour, will now serve as Rahul's deputy.
KL Rahul has been included as the 16th member of India's squad that will tour Zimbabwe for three-match ODI series from August 18 onwards. Rahul will also lead the squad, with Shikhar Dhawan, who was earlier picked as captain, now named his deputy.
Rahul has not played international cricket since February this year. He suffered severe injuries and health concerns after the conclusion of IPL 2022. He was set to captain India in the home T20Is against South Africa but missed out on the opportunity because of a groin injury. The spell on the sidelines was extended after it was revealed that he would require surgery to gain full fitness. As a result, Rahul missed the tour of England and Ireland.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Then, Rahul was scheduled to return at the recently-concluded tour of the West Indies and the USA. However, following a positive Covid-19 result, the BCCI medical team advised him to take a rest.
India's all three ODIs against Zimbabwe will be played at Harare Sports Club, on August 18, 20, and 22 respectively.
India updated squad vs Zimbabwe: KL Rahul (c) Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.
NEWS - KL Rahul cleared to play; set to lead Team India in Zimbabwe.— BCCI (@BCCI) August 11, 2022
More details here - https://t.co/GVOcksqKHS #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/1SdIJYu6hv
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.