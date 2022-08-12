WATCH | Shimron Hetmyer plucks a stunning one-hander near boundary ropes vs New Zealand

West Indies grabbed a couple of superb catches in the first innings but the one taken by Shimron Hetmyer to dismiss Martin Guptill was the miraculous one. Odeon Smith bowled the eighth over of the innings and he bowled the third delivery of the over slightly outside off and on a shorter side. Guptill was on strike and he made room for himself to cut it towards the deep backward point. Shimron Hetmyer came running from the sweeper cover and plucked the ball with his left hand out of thin air. The fielder was not far from boundary ropes but he did well to hold on to the ball and not touch the skirting.