WATCH | Shimron Hetmyer plucks a stunning one-hander near boundary ropes vs New Zealand

Catches win matches is a term used more often to highlight the importance of fielding to secure victory in crucial games. Shimron Hetmyer not just lived up to it but he also demonstrated a brilliant piece of fielding taking a one-handed stunner while fielding at deep point to dismiss Martin Guptill.
After losing the T20I series against India, West Indies seem to continue their struggle against New Zealand as well. The team lost the first T20I against visitors by 13 runs. West Indies invited the opposition to bat first and they posted a total of 185/5 courtesy of vital contributions from Devon Conway and Kane Williamson. West Indies managed to score just 172/7 by the end of 20 overs.
West Indies grabbed a couple of superb catches in the first innings but the one taken by Shimron Hetmyer to dismiss Martin Guptill was the miraculous one. Odeon Smith bowled the eighth over of the innings and he bowled the third delivery of the over slightly outside off and on a shorter side. Guptill was on strike and he made room for himself to cut it towards the deep backward point. Shimron Hetmyer came running from the sweeper cover and plucked the ball with his left hand out of thin air. The fielder was not far from boundary ropes but he did well to hold on to the ball and not touch the skirting.
What a catch from @SHetmyer! A display of brilliant athleticism to get @Martyguptill's wicket.— FanCode (@FanCode) August 11, 2022
Watch all the action from the New Zealand tour of West Indies LIVE, only on #FanCode 👉https://t.co/6aagmd7vyt@windiescricket @BLACKCAPS#WIvNZ pic.twitter.com/oAmqHi8sy0
