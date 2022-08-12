Want to give plenty of matches and confidence to youngsters, remarks Babar Azam

With the Asia Cup ahead of them and the T20 World Cup to be played later this year, Pakistan are building their squad for the tournament. The team seems to focus on giving youngsters an opportunity in the team. This was confirmed by the squad selection for the Asia Cup as the name of veteran batter Shoaib Malik was not in the team sheet. Malik has been impressive in Pakistan’s T20 league after playing his last T20I in November 2021. Many were of the belief that his experience could have been valuable for the team. However, Babar has ruled out the possibility of his return to the squad saying the team wants to back youngsters.