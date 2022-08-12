Virat Kohli was trying to hit boundaries from ball number one in England to adapt India’s new 'philosophy', states Sanjay Manjrekar

Virat Kohli, who loves to take some time to settle himself at the crease, was seen doing the same in the recent T20I series in England. However, he did not enjoy a lot, aggregating 12 runs from the opening two T20Is before being left out in the third. Still, Sanjay Manjrekar believes it was courageous from Kohli to bat like that, especially when his form is not at his best.