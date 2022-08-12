Mel Jones to resign as Cricket Australia's director

Mel Jones, who joined Cricket Australia as a director in December 2019, has decided to step down from her position at the next Annual General Meeting of the board in October. Jones has made the decision because of her media and other work commitments in Australia and abroad, she confirmed.

Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday confirmed that Mel Jones will step down from the Board at the next Annual General Meeting in October. Jones has worked as one of nine board directors since December 2019 but is also known as a cricket commentator in Australia and abroad, primarily with Sky Sports in England.

"Jones has decided not to stand for re-election due to her extensive media and other work commitments in Australia and overseas," a media statement released by CA confirmed.

Jones played five Tests and 61 ODIs for Australia since making her debut in 1997. She was an integral part of Australia's World Cup-winning squad in 1997 and 2005. She also played five Tests, aggregating 251 runs at an average of 35.85.

While announcing the news, she said choosing not to stand for re-election to the CA board would allow her to focus on her work commitments overseas next year.

"It has been an honour to serve for three years on the CA Board but my future work commitments, particularly given that I will be overseas for many months of the year, mean that I will not be able to devote the time required to fully supporting my fellow Board members after this year," Jones said in a statement.

"Consequently, I will not be standing for re-election and will complete my three-year term at the next AGM. I would like to thank the Chairs and Board members, Cricket Australia staff and committee members and wish all those involved in Australian Cricket every success as we embark on an exciting new strategy and build on the game's great foundation for the future."