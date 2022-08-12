Asia Cup 2022 | Would like Suryakumar Yadav to continue as an opener, proclaims Danish Kaneria

India are all set to start their campaign in Asia Cup from 28 August with a game against arch-rivals Pakistan. With KL Rahul on the sidelines in recent months due to injury, India have opted for various openers to partner Rohit Sharma . In the recent series against West Indies, India chose Suryakumar Yadav in the opening slot. Suryakumar has been in terrific form and he scored a scintillating half-century in the series against West Indies.

As KL Rahul has returned to the squad for Asia Cup it seems likely that he will be opening the innings. However, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria thinks otherwise and he is of the opinion that India should continue with Suryakumar as the opener.

"With Rohit Sharma, I would like Suryakumar Yadav to continue as an opener. His consistency with Rohit has been brilliant as an opener. KL Rahul is coming back into the team. I want him to stay down the order. He has batted in different situations and he has scored runs in all situations as well. So, I want Surya and Rohit to open," Danish Kaneria said in a video on his YouTube channel.