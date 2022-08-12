Asia Cup 2022 | Would like Suryakumar Yadav to continue as an opener, proclaims Danish Kaneria

Today at 1:29 PM
Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has stated that he would prefer Suryakumar Yadav to open along with Rohit Sharma in the upcoming Asia Cup. Kaneria also added that as KL Rahul will return to the squad he can bat down the order with the capability to play in different situations.
India are all set to start their campaign in Asia Cup from 28 August with a game against arch-rivals Pakistan. With KL Rahul on the sidelines in recent months due to injury, India have opted for various openers to partner Rohit Sharma. In the recent series against West Indies, India chose Suryakumar Yadav in the opening slot. Suryakumar has been in terrific form and he scored a scintillating half-century in the series against West Indies.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
As KL Rahul has returned to the squad for Asia Cup it seems likely that he will be opening the innings. However, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria thinks otherwise and he is of the opinion that India should continue with Suryakumar as the opener.
"With Rohit Sharma, I would like Suryakumar Yadav to continue as an opener. His consistency with Rohit has been brilliant as an opener. KL Rahul is coming back into the team. I want him to stay down the order. He has batted in different situations and he has scored runs in all situations as well. So, I want Surya and Rohit to open," Danish Kaneria said in a video on his YouTube channel.
The Indian team will be looking to win the Asia Cup as it will play a vital role in preparing for the T20 World Cup in Australia this year. Also, it is likely that the team will come up with their first-choice XI for the World Cup after the tournament.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.